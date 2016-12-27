Traffic signals at 1,409 Miami-Dade intersections due upgrade

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on December 27, 2016

Traffic signals at 1,409 Miami-Dade County intersections that will speed traffic on heavily traveled state roads will get an upgrade to the latest technology from a funding plan that county commissioners approved last week.

The intersections are located not only on state roads but on county roads that will help alleviate traffic along the state highway system, Deputy Mayor Alina Hudak wrote in a memo to commissioners before their 12-0 vote to proceed. There was no discussion.

What commissioners actually pushed ahead last week was upgraded communications at the intersections, video surveillance there, alternate methods of detecting traffic issues and technology to preempt congestion before it occurs.

The program is the second phase of a two-phase program. The first phase, completed in August 2012, upgraded equipment and added new central and localized software to centralize traffic signal control at all intersections.

The phase approved last week is to be finished by July 31, 2021, Ms. Hudak’s memo said.

The formal county action was an agreement that will provide $10.5 million from the Florida Department of Transportation to pay for half of the upgrades. The county is paying the same amount with proceeds from the half percent transportation surtax on county sales that voters approved in 2002.

The state funding comes under statutory authority “to provide grants to counties to improve a transportation facility which is located on the State Highway System or corridors which relieve traffic on the State Highway System,” Ms. Hudak’s memo says in quoting the authorization for the funding.

The county has already received $2.75 million of the state funding in reimbursements, Ms. Hudak notes.