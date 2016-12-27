FYI Miami: December 29, 2016

Written by Miami Today on December 27, 2016

WIDENING 107TH AVENUE: Northwest 107th Avenue from 138th to 170th streets, which is the boundary between Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens, will be rebuilt to at least five lanes wide to meet future traffic needs in a four-government deal that county commissioners approved 12-0 last week. The two cities will provide any needed right-of-way and the county will pay the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority $14 million to design and build the road improvement as part of the authority-funded improvements of Northwest 138th Street nearby. To get reimbursed for its work, the expressway authority must include in plans a connection between Northwest 170th Street and the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike.

RIDES ALL NIGHT: Metrorail and Metromover will stay open all night New Year’s Eve instead of closing at 2 a.m. as they usually do on Fridays and Saturdays. Metrorail trains will run every 15 minutes from 2 a.m. to the normal 5 a.m. opening time on the Green Line between Earlington Heights and Dadeland South and will run every 30 minutes from Palmetto to Earlington Heights and on the Orange Line from Earlington Heights to Miami International Airport.

HOTEL FIGURES DIP: Average daily hotel occupancy, revenue per available room and average daily room rate all fell in Miami-Dade County in the first 11 months of 2016 even though more hotel rooms were booked. The county’s jump in hotel room supply because of new construction certainly affected those totals. The number of rooms sold rose 1.6% to more than 13.5 million room nights, according to travel research firm STR, but the supply of rooms in the county rose from 51,641 to 53,827 during the year, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau reported, a 4.1% increase. The daily room rate fell 2.1% to $187.17, the revenue per available room fell 4.6% to $142.50 and the average daily room occupancy fell 2.6% to 76.1%.

ENERGY COST SAVINGS: Miami-Dade County government could save significantly on its energy costs if it were allowed to transfer any excess energy it generates at a county-owned waste-to-energy facility or at its solar energy facilities to other county government users but it isn’t allowed to do it under Florida law, says a county commission resolution by Daniella Levine Cava that unanimously asks the state to change the rules to let the county and other local governments save money in such energy transfers. The county is now allowed to sell the excess energy it produces to FPL or other energy companies, but those companies pay the county below the market rate, the resolution says.