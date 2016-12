Filming in Miami: December 29, 2016

Written by Miami Today on December 27, 2016

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Great Artists Series. Miami. 50 Years of Culture in South Florida as brought by. Miami Beach citywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Pro One Productions. Miami Beach. Otto Fashion Clothing for Men. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

PBNJ Productions. Surfside. Jade by Paris Swimwear. Haulover Beach Park.

Rosco Productions. New York. Zara Kids. Crandon Park Beach, Haulover Beach Park.