Ira Coleman: To run international law firm McDermott Will & Emery

Advertisement

Written by Susan Danseyar on December 20, 2016

Ira Coleman has been practicing health care law with McDermott Will & Emery for many years, and moved through the ranks first as head of the health care practice, then in charge of the international firm’s Miami office, where he grew it to a powerhouse with great strategies and people.

Mr. Coleman said the firm recognized this and placed him as head of global corporate, where he ran the worldwide transactional operations. In September, his partners elected him chair, a role Mr. Coleman said he’s proud to serve come Jan. 1, when he begins in the new role.

Mr. Coleman’s responsibilities will change as he’ll be in charge of all facets of running the firm, so he’s planning to move his representation of clients down to less than 50% of his time. However, he said, although excellent teams are working with the clients, he still wants to maintain engagement and be a significant part of service because it keeps one in the game with a strong understanding of what clients want.

Miami Today reporter Susan Danseyar interviewed Mr. Coleman in his Miami office.

To read the full article and the rest of the Miami Today issue, subscribe to e-MIAMI TODAY, an exact replica of the printed edition.