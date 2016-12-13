Filming in Miami: December 15, 2016

Written by Miami Today on December 13, 2016

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Today’s Feature. New York. GBT Sickle Cell. Greynolds Park, Haulover Beach Park.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Fashion House AD. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Agency Plus Size. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Le Redoute. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Summit Productions Inc. Fort Lauderdale. Suitegro. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. San Francisco. West Elm. Matheson Hammock Park.

Pro One Productions. Miami Beach. Fashion House AD1. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Orchards Brands Corp. Middleton. Appleseeds. Amelia Earhart Park.