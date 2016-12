Filming in Miami: December 8, 2016

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on December 6, 2016

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Mesquite Productions Inc. Culver City. Bloodline (Season 3). UF Extension Center.

Deutsche Welle. Berlin. TV-report: meet a local in Miami. Miami Beach citywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

The Production Factory LLC. Miami Beach. Next (Kidswear). Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Fashion House AD. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Agency Plus Size. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Le Redoute. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Miami Dade College. North Miami. Pep! 140 Building-Metro Flagler Building.