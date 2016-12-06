Ben Solomon: Builders Association president heads three law firms

Written by Susan Danseyar on December 6, 2016

Ben Solomon applied to a number of interesting law schools so might not have picked Miami to get his degree had he not lived here first for a gap year in 1995, working as a real estate agent on South Beach. It was a wonderful experience, Mr. Solomon said, and he never left.

Prior to becoming a lawyer, people frequently asked Mr. Solomon if he was going to become a real estate attorney because of his involvement in the industry. Although he clerked and was interested in many areas of the law, including litigation and personal injury, Mr. Solomon said over time his attention was drawn even more to real estate and he fell into the developer representation practice area.

Today, Mr. Solomon has three firms and represents several groups. He is the managing partner and co-founder of ALG and Solomon, Furshman & Cooperman, LLP, serving as general counsel for homeowners and condominium associations throughout Florida. He is general counsel to real estate developers, investment funds and other corporate clients on all aspects of their legal matters. Mr. Solomon also serves as corporate counsel to the Miami Association of Realtors and is president of the Builders Association of South Florida.

After watching the mentors in his life, particularly a much-loved grandfather, work seven days a week and his own experiences earlier in his law career at a large national firm where it was common to work nights and weekends, Mr. Solomon promised himself his own firm would be different. It’s strictly a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. work day for his staff, he said. His office takes take the time to enjoy life: bowling parties, a Thanksgiving lunch, an annual party, family day, and many things that lighten the mood, keep it fun and team build. And he said that’s what goes on at home as well with his family.

Miami Today reporter Susan Danseyar interviewed Mr. Solomon in his office on Brickell Avenue.

