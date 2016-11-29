Texas-based developer plans Edgewater apartments

Advertisement

Written by John Charles Robbins on November 29, 2016

Mill Creek Residential, a Texas-based company growing its presence in South Florida with several residential developments, is ready to venture into Edgewater.

The company plans to build Modera Edgewater 25 on an assemblage of lots at 455 NE 24th St., about halfway between Biscayne Boulevard and Biscayne Bay.

The multi-family housing project would bring 297 apartments to the growing neighborhood.

The project was recently recommended for approval by the city’s Urban Development Review Board.

Ryan Bailine, an attorney representing Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC, called the Modera Edgewater 25 plan “a spectacular urban infill project.”

He introduced the project architect: Alberto Cordoves of Corwil Architects Inc., Coral Gables.

The project site contains 14 parcels of land east of Biscayne Boulevard, between Northeast 24th and 25th streets, Mr. Bailine wrote in a letter to the city. It is nearly 2 acres.

The project is surrounded on all sides by large residential projects, he noted.

The project is designed at eight stories with a garage for 417 vehicles. There would be an additional 19 on-street parking spaces.

The site plan shows 21,828 square feet of open space.

“The project has an abundance of windows and glass creating a sense of lightness throughout the structure, as well as fluid changes in materials and colors creating an aesthetically pleasing design. In addition, the project contains a beautifully landscaped pedestrian and vehicular cross block passage located on the west side of the property,” wrote Mr. Bailine.

Plans show a courtyard in the western end of the project, with a landscaped and meandering pathway. To the east the structure will offer a rooftop pool and amenity deck.

“One of the project’s essential programmatic features is the center courtyard containing an open area for residents and their guests to enjoy. In addition to the courtyard facilities, there is an additional amenity space on the eighth floor containing the pool, gym and leisure areas,” Mr. Bailine wrote.

The building is accented by a series of elevated stoops with stairs and railings taking persons to and from the structure. This includes ground floor step down apartments.

The review board members spoke highly of the stoops.

“This is real nice,” said board member Fidel Perez. “I like the ground level step down units … it’s a good way to address the streets and create movement.”

“Very well designed,” he said.

Mr. Bailine said the developer’s team worked with the city’s planning staff in a real “collaborative effort” on design elements.

Board member Gerald Marston said he liked the project and the stoops.

“It’s a sweet project,” said acting board Chairman Neil Hall.

“I commend you. I would like to see others use the stoop,” he added.

According to the plans filed with the city, the 297 residential units break down like this: 18 studios, 114 one-bedroom, 16 one-bedroom/den, 106 two-bedroom and 43 three-bedroom.

The developer is requesting several waivers, including up to 30% reduction in required parking spaces; permission to allow above ground parking to extend into the second layer above the first story; permission to reduce the required drive aisle width from 23 feet to 22 feet; and allowing vehicular entries on the principal frontage.

Mill Creek Residential has more than a half-dozen apartment developments in South Florida.

It most recently opened Modera Station at 3750 Bird Road with 262 apartments, and next door work is progressing rapidly on phase II of that project, to bring another 181 apartments to the area near Bird and Douglas Road in Miami.