Filming in Miami: December 1, 2016

Written by Miami Today on November 29, 2016

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Liquivida Lounge. Coral Springs. Chief Marketing Officer. Greynolds Park.

Mesquite Productions Inc. Culver City. Bloodline (Season 3). Florida City, UF Extension Center.

Wonder Jackson Films. Hollywood. The Love Dolls. Miami-Dade County Transit.

Deutsche Welle. Berlin. TV-report: meet a local in Miami. Everglades National Park, Eighth Street, South Beach, Key Biscayne, Miami Beach city-wide.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Select Services. Miami. Next. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

P. Studios Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Pstudio. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Route 7 Productions. Miami. JC Penney. Crandon Park Beach, Haulover Beach Park.