FYI Miami: November 24, 2016

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on November 22, 2016

Below are some of the FYIs in this week’s edition. The entire content of this week’s FYIs and Insider sections is available by subscription only. To subscribe click here .

POTENTIAL 85 NEW JOBS: County commissioners last week unanimously approved Confidential Project Leon as a Qualified Target Industry business, confirming $102,000 in local financial support to match the state’s 80%, or $408,000, over five years should the Europe-based producer and distributor of surfaces and materials used in residential and commercial architecture and design create 85 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $85,000. The Beacon Council, Miami-Dade’s economic development agency, applied on the company’s behalf for the state’s Qualified Targeted Industry Tax Refund program.

REQUIRING A LIVING WAGE: The Miami City Commission has required a living wage of $15 an hour on city contracts. The legislation sponsored by Ken Russell and Keon Hardemon will require a living wage be paid in city service contracts entered into after Jan. 1 in which contractors provide services above $100,000 a year. Contractors that fall under the ordinance would be required to pay all employees who provide covered services no less than $15 hourly without health benefits or $13.19 an hour with health benefits.

FOLLOW THE ON-ROAD GREENWAY: Federal funds administered through the state will help construct another portion of the riverwalk along the Miami River. River commission members learned that the state has awarded the city $1 million for riverwalk work. The riverwalk is an improved and landscaped public walkway on the river’s edge. The path turns inland at older established neighborhoods, marine-industrial properties and other sites, as the on-road greenway. This latest grant will be used for on-road greenway near Curtis Park.

FUNDING TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT: County commissioners unanimously ratified an application for a grant from the University of South Florida Center for Urban Transportation Research on behalf of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s special patrol bureau. The grant, which doesn’t require a match, would provide up to $150,000 in federal funds coming through the Florida Department of Transportation to the university. Ratification is needed as the state transportation department determined the services proposed, which include high visibility enforcement operations for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists, were consistent with the grant-funded program model operated by the university. The Miami-Dade Police proposed program uses a data-driven approach to analyze traffic crash and traffic-related data to identify problem locations for enforcement.