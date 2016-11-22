Carolina García Jayaram: In pivotal role guiding National YoungArts Foundation

Written by Susan Danseyar on November 22, 2016

Carolina García Jayaram thinks artists are the most important facet of our community because they are its mirror. Artists show us both what’s beautiful and ugly, she said, as well as what needs changing and supporting; they give us permission to get outside our everyday space, experience life very differently, and remind us of what’s most central about being human.

It therefore seems only fitting that Ms. García Jayaram devotes her life to helping artists and is now doing so from Miami, where she arrived in June to head the National YoungArts Foundation.

For 35 years, the foundation has done extraordinary work of identifying the most talented young artists from around the country in every discipline, Ms. García Jayaram said, yet like many great nonprofits its work is not often as well known as it should be.

So she will focus on that, she said, for more kids who might otherwise be missed to know about the programs.

YoungArts has a deep understanding of what young artists, who possess the skills and rigor to be professional artists, need to navigate this very tricky career, Ms. García Jayaram said. Toward that end, she said the entire staff is working on becoming a greater resource to partner organizations and educational institutions looking to better understand how the next generation of artists thinks and works, as well as joining forces to develop new ways of creating safe and inspiring spaces for artistic innovation.

Miami Today reporter Susan Danseyar interviewed Ms. García Jayaram in a dance studio at the National YoungArts Foundation.

