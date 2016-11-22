Art Basel Miami Beach brings work by 4,015 artists

Art Basel Miami Beach’s 15th year will display sculptures, installations, drawings, paintings, photographs, prints, film, editioned works and digital art from more than 4,015 artists Dec. 1-4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

The fair will feature nine sectors: Galleries, Positions, Edition, Nova, Kabinett, Public, Film, Magazines and Survey.

The Public Sector will feature over 20 site-specific installations that examine ways in which artists invent and imagine new kinds of physical, social and psychic space as part of its David Bowie inspired, “Ground Control” theme, featuring works by established and emerging artists as part of the fair’s sixth year collaboration with The Bass Museum of Art.

Additionally, the fair will host its conversations and salons series featuring artists, art historians, writers, curators, museum directors and collectors as they offer their perspective on producing, collecting and exhibiting art.

The conversations series will feature a “Premiere Artist Talk” with artist Julio Le Parc about his latest exhibition “Form into Action,” at the Pérez Art Museum Miami. The series will also include a panel discussion based on the future of Buenos Aires cultural landscape as part of its salon talk series.

Art Basel Miami Beach and curator David Gryn, director of Artprojx and Daata Editions, have paired up once again to present an evening program of several works that engage with music, including a set of 28 short films screened under the title “Best Dressed Chicken in Town.”

A new addition to the film sector is the feature-length film “Maurizio Cattelan: Be Right Back,” selected by film curator Marian Masone as part of a special screening at the Colony Theater. The film depicts the life of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and chronicles how he launched his career with playful and subversive works that mocked the artistic establishment.

All other films will be projected onto a 7,000-square-foot outdoor projection wall outside the New World Center at SoundScape Park. Screenings are free every evening from Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

Lastly, the fair will host several collection visits featuring “Design Miami,” “The Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance,” “The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse,” “de la Cruz Collection,” the “Rubell Family Collection” and more. Attendees can view artists’ new exhibitions and get a behind-the-scenes look at the inspiration and thought process behind each exhibit. Details: www.artbasel.com/en/miami-beach.

OUTSIDE ART FAIRS

Red Dot Miami hosts its 10th art show featuring galleries showcasing over 500 contemporary artists and will include a lineup of specially curated programs, including Art Labs, Art Talks, Spotlight Galleries and more.

This year’s show will also feature over 75 international galleries exhibiting paintings, sculpture, photography and secondary market works.

One Art Talk is “pARTicipate with Life is Art,” which offers an immersive experience that melds virtual reality, visual art, music, film and fashion into one. The show will be at Red Dot Miami Tent, 1700 NE Second Ave., Wynwood Art District. Details: reddotfair.com.

Context Art Miami hosts its fifth edition, showcasing over 100 international contemporary galleries from more than 20 countries and 50 cities. This year’s fair will once again collaborate with Art Miami and will feature an installation by visual artist Brian Eno, as he displays light boxes, which seamlessly phase through combinations of self-generated “colourscapes.”

The fair will also present a VIP preview benefitting the Pérez Art Museum Miami, which will give collectors an inside look at contemporary works of art before both fairs open to the public on Nov. 30, continuing through Dec. 4. The fairs will take place at The Context/Art Miami Pavilion, 2901 NE First Ave., Wynwood Art District. Details: contextartmiami.com.

Miami Project hosts its fifth art fair, which will be constructed within the existing architecture of an expansive structure in Miami Beach, while displaying exhibition spaces that showcase works by international artists and galleries.

This year’s fair will partner up with Artsy, an online art collection platform, to provide guests with a first look at the fair’s modern and contemporary art pieces and allow users to explore exhibitor booths, save favorites and make sale inquiries on available artworks before the fair’s official opening. Events are at 6625 Indian Creek Drive on Miami Beach Dec.1-4. Details: miami-project.com.

Satellite Art Show returns for its second year, showcasing 45 spaces that emphasize concept-driven rooms. The fair will feature more than 50 experiential exhibitions and a lively music and performance art program.

Highlights from this year’s show include Le Provocateurs “afro-futuristic erotica DIY queer cabaret” presented by Dangerous Rose, Flatsitter’s therapeutic “Theta” installation featuring virtual reality pods with aroma therapy, Performance is Alive’s non-stop performance art lounge and more. The show will take place at The Parisian, 1510 Collins Ave., Miami Beach through Dec. 1-4. Details: satellite-show.com.

X Contemporary celebrates its second edition Nov. 30-Dec. 4 by showcasing its latest exhibit “The Women Who Made Art Modern,” which explores the careers and programs of 16 female art dealers who were great innovators in their day, supporting and championing new concepts within American art. The fair will take place at Nobu Hotel, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Details: xcontemporary.com.

Pulse Miami Beach’s 12th edition returns with its first projects special commission featuring digital artist Ann Spalter as she presents her latest installation “Miami Marbles,” which showcases two large spheres, featuring a vibrant print made from digitally-altered and abstracted images of the city of Miami that Spalter captured during last year’s Miami Art Week. The fair will be held at Indian Beach Park, 4601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach through Dec. 1-4. Details: pulse-art.com.

Design Miami’s fair returns with works from 31 design galleries and four first-time exhibitors including the Chamber of New York City, The Future Perfect of New York City and San Francisco, Mercado Moderno of Rio de Janeiro and Giovanni Beltran of Miami.

This year’s fair will host its design curio program showcasing six viewpoints from innovators, experimental designers and artists. The fair will be at Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, adjacent to the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach. Details: http://www.designmiami.com/.

Aqua Art Miami returns with its five-day art show, which will feature 47 international exhibitors showcasing fresh new works by young, emerging and mid-career artists. This year the show has partnered with the Association of Women Art Dealers, a non-profit trade network focused on facilitating business between and for women art dealers.

As a result of their recent partnership both Aqua Art Miami and the Association of Women Art Dealers will host a morning panel on Friday, Dec. 2, that will address “Unconscious Bias and the Art World,” moderated by Susan Mumford, founder and CEO of AWAD. The show will be at the Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Nov. 30-Dec. 4. Details: aquaartmiami.com.