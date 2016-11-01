Ramona Messore: Develops a very different Saks for Brickell City Centre

Written by Susan Danseyar on November 1, 2016

Ramona Messore didn’t start out intending to work in fashion retail or even begin her life in Miami. She was born in Beirut, Lebanon, the daughter of parents who were established in their careers and had to leave everything behind when the family moved here in the 1970s, escaping the war in their home country. It was extremely difficult for them to adjust, Ms. Messore said, but both struggled to give her a good life and fought through many difficult times. They taught her to persevere regardless of the challenge, she said, and to embrace the opportunities that would come her way.

Ms. Messore certainly embraced an opportunity while she was in college studying accounting, and working part-time in a specialty boutique. It was such an exciting experience for her to be around clients, fashion and music that she decided to follow her passion for that rather than crunching numbers at a desk.

This week, Saks Fifth Avenue in Brickell City Centre opened, with Ms. Messore serving as vice president and general manager. It’s going to be very different from other Saks, she said, as City Centre is boosting a lifestyle, which the store will as well.

The store’s first floor is devoted to beauty, and includes a food hall and wine bar. The second floor is entirely for women with the Fifth Avenue Club that offers private shopping with personalized shoppers.

On the third floor, customers will find a John Allan’s full-service salon for men, full wet bar and a pool table.

The entire store is quite open and beautiful, Ms. Messore said, with a relaxed environment and 140 associates who are ready to provide an elevated level of service.

It’s funny and interesting, Ms. Messore said, that she lives in a house with four men: her husband and their sons, ages 16, 18 and 20. Often, she laughs because everything at work is perfect, cute and pretty whereas the only thing pink in her house is the Palmolive soap.

Miami Today reporter Susan Danseyar interviewed Ms. Messore in EAST Miami a few days before the store opened.

