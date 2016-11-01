Greater Miami Chamber makes Red Cross CEO its own

Advertisement

Written by Susan Danseyar on November 1, 2016

After a national search, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce directors voted unanimously Tuesday to install Alfred Sanchez as president and CEO on Dec. 5 and began informing community organizations within hours.

Mr. Sanchez, now CEO of the American Red Cross South Florida, told Miami Today he’s been a chamber member 21 years, since arriving in Miami.

“I’m extremely honored to carry on the legacy of one of the stalwart organizations in our community,” he said. “It’s an incredible experience to be coming in as the new head of the chamber and continue being the voice of South Florida’s business community, continue growing it.”

A chamber search committee chose Mr. Sanchez, who replaces retiring Barry Johnson, from a pool of 185 national and 132 local candidates brought forth by Diversified Search. He has a trifecta of leader, change agent and marketing savvy, said Christine Barney, past chair. “Alfred has been successful in driving change, and worked with thousands of volunteers in our community.”

As for talk of a merger with the Beacon Council, whose CEO just left, Ms. Barney said the decision was solely by the chamber board. “It’s too premature to say what change in our relationship may be in the future,” she said.

Ms. Barney said chamber Chair Mark Rosenberg reached out to the Beacon Council to announce the CEO choice soon after the vote. She herself was getting ready to speak with other community organizations.

At the outset, Mr. Sanchez said he will do a lot of listening to current and non-members. “I’ll be asking what attracts people to the chamber and what they’d like to see us do so we can look at ways to continue the history of relevance the… chamber… has been to this community.”