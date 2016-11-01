FYI Miami: November 3, 2016

Written by Miami Today on November 1, 2016

MORE ROOMS PRESSURE HOTELS: As Miami-Dade’s hotel room supply rose 4.1% to 52,951 through the first nine months of this year, the number of rooms sold rose 2.6% to 11,206,895, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau reported this week. For the nine months, revenue per available room fell 3.3% to average $148.29, the average daily room rate fell 1.9% to average $191.36 and the average daily occupancy percentage fell 1.5% to 77.5%.

ZONING DOCUMENTS ON VIEW: County commissioners Tuesday approved legislation to establish a program for electronic distribution of zoning hearing agendas and recommendation kits. The resolution, sponsored by Daniella Levine Cava, will create an email subscription service so the public can receive notice. Such a service is already available for other board meetings. “This is a common sense measure to improve the public’s access to government,” she said. “The more transparent we are, the better the community is able to participate, and the better decisions we will make.”

PHARMA COLLABORATIVE: Miami International Airport and Brussels Airport have created a new organization focused on improving the handling of pharmaceuticals in air cargo worldwide. Recently “we became the first… designated pharma hub airport in the US,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Director Emilio González, and now the airport shifts “our efforts towards collaborating with other pharma stakeholders from around the world through Pharma Aero.”

CHARTER REVIEW EXTENSION: An appointed committee created to review and reform the City of Miami’s charter earned a life extension from city commissioners. Commissioner Francis Suarez, who chairs the committee, asked for the extra time. The committee is to continue to review and recommend charter proposals and amendments, with commission approval and the OK of city voters. The vote Oct. 27 extends the life of the committee to May 5, 2017. A proposal to switch to a strong mayor form of government is expected to receive additional debate.

HURRICANE AFTERMATH: A resolution approved by Miami city commissioners Oct. 27 urges President Barack Obama and Congress to grant Temporary Protective Status to Haitians in the US. Haiti was ravaged by Hurricane Matthew, resulting in a great number of deaths and an economic toll affecting more than 2 million people, the resolution says. Temporary Protective Status suspends the deportation of undocumented Haitians already in the US and allows the granting of work permits, effective for up to 18 months, allowing Haitian workers in the US to support relatives in Haiti with remittances.