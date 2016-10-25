Filming in Miami: October 27, 2016

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on October 25, 2016

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Worldwide Production Services Inc. Coral Gables. Elisa. Normandy Island Neighborhood.

Stonehenge Circle/Warner Bros. International Television. Cologne. Model Makers. Miami Beach citywide, Sunset Islands.

Lucky 8 TV LLC. New York. Maria Elena Salinas. Swale Parking.

Captain Primo LLC. New York. Boat Buyers. Matheson Hammock Marina.

Wonder Jackson Films. Hollywood. The Love Dolls. Miami-Dade County Transit.

OSK Marketing & Communications Inc. New York. Smart ED Photo Shoot. Crandon Park Beach, Matheson Hammock Park, Ocean Drive/Fifth to 15th streets, Rickenbacker Causeway Beaches, William Powell Bridge Turnaround.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Paragon Production Services Inc. Miami Beach. Editorial. Countywide.

Rolando Diaz dba Rolando Diaz Photography. Miami Beach. JP Morgan/Chase Geo-Location Images. Miami Beach citywide, Venetian Causeway Toll Facility Parking Lot.