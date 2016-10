Filming in Miami: October 20, 2016

Written by Miami Today on October 18, 2016

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Worldwide Production Services Inc. Coral Gables. Elisa. Normandy Island Neighborhood.

Stonehenge Circle/Warner Bros. International Television. Cologne. Model Makers. Crandon Park Beach, Homestead Air Reserve Park, Miami Beach citywide, Sunset Islands.

Lucky 8 TV LLC. New York. Maria Elena Salinas. Swale Parking.

Sky Vision. Chorleywood. Killer Cops. City of Hialeah, Countywide, Hialeah area, Largo Grande.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Paragon Production Services Inc. Miami Beach. Editorial. Countywide.

Rolando Diaz dba Rolando Diaz Photography. Miami Beach. JP Morgan/Chase Geo-Location Images. Design District, Miami Beach citywide, Venetian Causeway Toll Facility Parking Lot, Watson Island (Flagstone Site).