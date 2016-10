Classified Ads

Written by Miami Today on October 18, 2016

MANAGEMENT ANALYST

Management Analyst wanted in Miami, FL to conduct operational studies & evaluations, design syst. & procedures to assist mgmt. in operating more efficiently. Req. MBA or equiv. Knowl. of property mgmt. policies & procedures. Mail resumes to PRAM Investments Inc., 8147 NW 67th Street, Miami, FL 33166