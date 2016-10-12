FYI Miami: October 13, 2016

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on October 12, 2016

Below are some of the FYIs in this week’s edition. The entire content of this week’s FYIs and Insider sections is available by subscription only. To subscribe click here .

FEWER FLY THROUGH MIAMI: Total passengers going through Miami International Airport fell 1.65% in August from August 2015, county aviation statistics show. The 1,920,293 domestic passengers in the month fell 3.25% from the prior year while the 1,923,229 international passengers almost exactly matched last year’s figure. For the first eight months of the calendar year, airport passenger traffic is up 2.17%, with domestic passengers up 3.32% and international passengers up 0.93%. On the cargo side for the year to date, loads are up marginally, 0.26%.

UNDERWATER INSPECTIONS: Miami-Dade commissioners are being asked to approve a $1.1 million contract for three years of underwater bridge inspections as well as load ratings of all transit guideways, structural analysis and repairs or retrofits. Mayor Carlos Gimenez is recommending that Network Engineering Services Inc. get the bid, using as subcontractors Atkins North America Inc., AECOM Technical Services Inc., URS Corporation Southern and Underwater Engineering Services Inc. Underwater bridge inspections became an issue in 2012 when flaws were found in supports for the Bear Cut Bridge linking Key Biscayne to the mainland. The issue is to come before the county commission’s Transit and Mobility Services Committee today (10/13).

PARKLET PLANS: A program that would turn parts of public streets and roads into mini-parks, commonly known as parklets, might become Miami-Dade County policy. Commissioner Juan Zapata is asking the county’s Transit and Mobility Services Committee today (10/13) to recommend that the full commissioner create the program. If enacted, his measure would have Mayor Carlos Gimenez set up a program to create the mini-parks in the county’s unincorporated areas and work with the cities to enact their own. Miami Beach and the City of Miami have approved parklets, though none is yet in use. The mayor would be required to report to commissioners monthly on the program’s progress. Mr. Zapata notes that parklets are in use in San Francisco, Philadelphia, Oakland and Los Angeles.

CALMING THE TRAFFIC: Traffic circles are being built in neighborhoods all around Miami and a recent state study says they are effective. A Florida Department of Transportation study shows that traffic circles or intersection roundabouts decrease traffic fatalities by 90%, traffic injures by 75% and total crashes drop by about 35%. The study was cited by Miami City Commissioner Francis Suarez, who has negotiated with the county for the city to handle traffic calming projects on city streets. He’s also earmarked money to build traffic circles in his district.