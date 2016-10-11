Filming in Miami: October 13, 2016

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on October 11, 2016

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Machete Productions. Los Angeles. Wags Miami. Countywide.

Lucky 8 TV LLC. New York. Maria Elena Salinas. Swale Parking.

Worldwide Production Services Inc. Coral Gables. Vagabond. Miami Beach citywide.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Found Productions Inc. New York. Amtrak. Miami Beach citywide.

RamosLagos Production. Miami. SaltWater Sleuth. Old Rickenbacker Causeway.

Miami Dade College. Miami. Holy Ukulele. Crandon Park Beach.