Miami Film Festival GEMS set to open

Written by Catherine Lackner on October 4, 2016

Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival, set for March 3-12, 2017, will stay true to tradition, in more ways than one. The event, the only one of its kind to be staged by a university, has dropped the word “international” from its name.

“We’re reclaiming our roots,” said Jaie Laplante, the festival’s executive director and director of programming. “When we were founded in 1984, that was the original name. In our third decade, we’re returning to it.”

Though the schedule and film selections for the 34th edition won’t be announced until late January or early February, its composition won’t vary much from that of previous years, he said. “Don’t mess with success. We have great programming that appeals to Miami audiences and that’s how we’ve carved out an identity.”

As a bonus, the 2017 festival will feature seminars (produced in conjunction with Google) for women who want to get into the technical and production side of film, which has historically been male-dominated, Mr. Laplante said.

Argentine designer, photographer and graphic artist Juan Gatti of Madrid has been chosen to design the 2017 poster. He has created unique credit and title sequences for filmmakers including Pedro Almodóvar, Alex de la Iglesia, Manuel Gómez Pereira, Susan Seidelman and Félix Sabroso, according to a festival release.

The poster will be unveiled at the GEMS 2016 Festival, set for Oct. 13-16 and a precursor to the 2017 festival. Tickets are on sale to the public. Its lineup includes:

“The Rolling Stones Olé Olé Olé: A Trip Across Latin America,” directed by Paul Dugdale, which chronicles the group’s tour through Central and South America this year.

“Inseparables,” directed by Marcos Carnevale, re-imagines the French film “The Intouchables.”

“Certain Women,” directed by Miami native Kelly Reichardt, tells the story of three formidable women in rural Montana.

“Christine,” directed by Antonio Campos, is the true story of Sarasota TV news anchor Christine Chubbuck.

“Don’t Call Me Son,” directed by Anna Muylaert, explores the mysteries of maternal love.

“Gimme Danger,” directed by Jim Jarmusch, deals with the career of Iggy Pop, Miami resident and punk-rock legend.

“I, Daniel Blake,” directed by Ken Loach, chronicles the struggles of a working-class man fighting a soulless bureaucracy.

“Kiki, Love To Love,” directed by Paco Léon, is a playful comedy about self-actualization through sexual fulfillment.

“Neruda,” directed by Pablo Larrain, explores the intersection of art, ambition and politics in 1940s Chile.

“Old Stone,” directed by Johnny Ma, is a thriller and Kafkaesque nightmare of bureaucratic stupidity.

“The Salesman,” directed by Asghar Farhadi, portrays changes in the lives of two actors in a production of “Death of a Salesman,” after a brutal attack.

“Soy Nero,” directed by Rafi Pitts, deals with the fate of a DREAM-act teenager of Mexican descent who fights to live where he was born.

“Toni Erdmann,” directed by Maren Ade, is a German comedy that reflects on the maelstrom of parental love.

The films are chosen for their diversity, Mr. Laplante said, and are well-regarded artistically. “Toni Erdmann” was a great hit at the Cannes Film Festival and is an Oscar candidate for best foreign-language film. Pablo Larrain’s “Neruda,” is also receiving Oscar buzz, he said.

Attending the GEMS festival “is a great way to stay in touch and to speak with artists, who will be present at the event,” he said. “It will whet appetites for the 2017 Miami Film Festival and is something you must not miss.”