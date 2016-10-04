Filming in Miami: October 6, 2016

Written by Miami Today on October 4, 2016

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

StudioNow Inc BluWave Video LLC. Nashville. Primary Medical Care Center. Oak Grove Park.

Stonehenge Circle/Warner Bros. International Television. Cologne. Der Bachelor. Miami International Airport.

Machete Productions. Los Angeles. Wags Miami. Countywide.

Stonehenge Circle/Warner Bros. International Television. Cologne. Warner Bros. Miami International Airport.

Underdog Inc. Miami. Saboreando. Countywide.

Univision Communications Inc. Miami. Miami Tour Promo. Ocean Drive/Fifth to 15th streets.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Summer Fashion 1. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Pro One Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Summer Fashion 2. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Markus Mueller Productions. Miami Beach. Kid’s 1. Countywide, Crandon Park Beach, Crandon park Gardens, Miami Beach citywide.

Found Productions Inc. New York. Amtrak. Miami Beach Residential, Port of Miami-Old Port Bridge.

David Calderon Vizcaya. Key Biscayne. The Fixer. Laurenzo’s Italian Market.