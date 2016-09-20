Spotlight on fall’s plays, concerts, ballets, exhibits

Advertisement

Written by Katya Maruri on September 20, 2016

As summer transitions into fall, South Florida begins to come alive with an array of plays, concerts, ballets, exhibits, symphony performances, operas and contemporary dances from all over the world.

With the upcoming season just around the corner, audiences of all ages can view exciting and captivating cultural events filled with music, dance, art, theater performances and more as the city transforms into a cultural destination like no other.

With the event season right around the corner, here are a few exciting events that you definitely don’t want to miss:

GISELLE

The Miami City Ballet presents “Giselle” in two acts. In act one, the ballerina portrays a naïve, loving peasant girl who is betrayed by Albrecht, her aristocratic lover, causing her to face a harrowing mad scene before her death. In act two, she is raised from her tomb to join her spectral sisters in driving inconstant men to their death. But to everyone’s surprise, she uses the power of her love to save Albrecht from his doom. Oct. 23. 2 p.m. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Ziff Ballet Opera House, Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

ANDREA BOCELLI

The AmericanAirlines Arena presents its Valentine’s Day concert featuring Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli as he performs songs from his various albums including “Cinema,” “Passione,” “Incanto,” “Amore,” “Andrea” and more. Feb. 12. AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Details: (786) 777-1000 or http://www.aaarena.com/.

MIAMI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Miami Symphony Orchestra presents its grand season opening featuring conductor Eduardo Marturet, pianist Ciro Fodere and the Miami Symphony Orchestra as they perform “Bolero” by Ravel, Di Concilio’s concerto for piano and orchestra and “Scheherazade” by Rimsky-Korsakov. Oct. 23. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Knight Concert Hall, Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

GIL SHAHAM PLAYS BARBER

The Cleveland Orchestra presents violinist Gil Shaham as he performs “Roman Carnival Overture” by Berlioz, “Violin Concerto” by Barber and “Fifth Symphony” by Shostakovich. Nov. 11-12. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Knight Concert Hall, Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

CARMEN

The Florida Grand Opera presents “Carmen,” which tells the story of a fiery gypsy cigarette girl who gets any man she wants and then gets rid of him when a better one comes along. When she sets her sights on Corporal Don José, he doesn’t stand a chance. He’s smitten and gives up everything, including his career, his mother and the girl he is supposed to marry to be with Carmen. For a while, they revel in passion. But when Carmen meets a famous matador, she dumps Don José in a heartbeat and pushes him too far. Nov. 12-19. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Ziff Ballet Opera House, Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts presents “An American in Paris.” The Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, as they each yearn for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Dec. 27- Jan. 1. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Ziff Ballet Opera House, Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

PIERCE, MARK, MORPH

The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum presents its exhibit “Pierce, Mark, Morph,” which explores the piercings, markings and cranial modification in pre-Columbian sculpture drawn from the Jay Kislak Foundation Collection juxtaposed with work by contemporary artists who utilize the body as a canvas. Oct. 22-Feb. 12. The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, Florida International University, 10975 SW 17th St., Tamiami. Details: https://thefrost.fiu.edu/exhibitions/2016/pierce-mark-morph.html.

MALPASO DANCE COMPANY

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts presents the Malpaso Dance Company as they perform Cuban contemporary dances such as “24 Hours and a Dog” by Delgado, set to music by the Grammy award-winning Cuban-American composer Arturo O’Farrill. The dancers will also perform other original commissions including “Why You Follow” by Ronald K. Brown and “Bad Winter” by Trey McInytre, among other works. Jan. 6. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Knight Concert Hall, Miami. Details: (305) 949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org.

ULLA VON BRANDENBURG

The Pérez Art Museum Miami presents its project gallery featuring works by Ulla von Brandenburg. The exhibit will display drawings, paintings and installations focused on creating a multilayered narrative. Nov. 4-June 25. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Details: (305) 375-3000 or http://pamm.org/exhibitions/project-gallery-ulla-von-brandenburg.

DRAWING LINE INTO FORM

The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum presents its exhibit “Drawing Line Into Form,” which features 60 works by contemporary artists including Anish Kapoor, Sol Lewitt, Maya Lin, Kiki Smith and more. From 6-foot-long gouache tableaus to charcoal preparatory drawings to rough pencil sketches, each work aims to illustrate the important role working on paper plays for sculptors in the creative process and how it help with translating ideas into three-dimensional forms. Oct. 22-Jan. 15. The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, Florida International University, 10975 SW 17th St., Tamiami. Details: https://thefrost.fiu.edu/exhibitions/2016/drawing-line-into-form.html.

SOUNDS OF THE TIMES

The New World Symphony presents its orchestra concert “Sounds of the Times: Into the Open,” featuring percussionist Colin Currie and conductor HK Gruber. The program will include performances of “Into the open…” by Gruber, “Mad Dog” by Deutsch and “Nachtmusiken” by Schwertsik. Dec. 3. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach. Details: (305) 673-3330 or https://www.nws.edu/.

There’s plenty more – this is only a small sampling of what’s in store. So get ready, South Florida, be sure to purchase your tickets, RSVP and not miss out on this year’s incredible upcoming season.