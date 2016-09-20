FYI Miami: September 22, 2016

Written by Miami Today on September 20, 2016

COCONUTS ARE ALLOWED: In a city peppered with all sorts of palm trees, city leaders have give the official OK to planting Coconut Palms. City commissioners approved a resolution directing the city manager to allow the planting of Coconut Palm Trees (Cocos Nucifera) and Royal Palm Trees (Roystonea Regia) in the public right-of-way on the same or similar basis as other tree species found in the Miami-Dade County Landscape Manual. The legislation notes that the city administration had been discouraging the planting of Coconut Palms and Royal Palms due to a perceived safety hazard to both people and property. Miami-Dade County does not prohibit the planting of Coconut Palms or Royal Palms, it says. The city commission deems the trees not to be “detrimental to native plants, native wildlife, ecosystems, and human health, safety or welfare.”

CONSUMER PRICES FLAT: As consumer prices nationally rose 0.2% from July, the Miami area’s prices remained flat for the two-month period of July and August, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Energy prices in the area fell 3.4% in the two months and the price of food remained unchanged, the bureau reports. The largest South Florida increases in the two months were rent of primary residence, up 1.3%, and medical care, up 1.1%. Nationally, the cost of medical care rose 1% in just August, the largest one-month jump in medical care since February 1984.

STATE OF DOWNTOWN: Roughly 90,000 residents call downtown Miami home and another 20,000 are expected to move to downtown in the next five years, according to the Miami Downtown Development Authority. Additionally the median downtown income is $66,498, roughly 162,000 daytime workers are employed downtown and a 1.4-million-square-foot increase in leasable space is expected over the next three years.

VOICES FOR WOMEN: The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women will meet with a public forum from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Community Room of the North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132nd St. The Commission for Women, under the purview of Miami-Dade’s Office of Community Advocacy, was created in 1971 as an advisory board to the county commission, administration and the public about issues pertaining to the status of women. The commission also advocates for women in the community to improve their quality of life. All meetings are public. Attendees can comment at the start of the meeting. Details: (305) 375-4967, CFW@miamidade.gov; or www.miamidade.gov/advocacy/women-board-home.asp