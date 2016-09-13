FYI Miami: September 15, 2016

Written by Miami Today on September 13, 2016

HERE COMES THE JUDGE: Future bid protests in the City of Miami will be heard by a hearing officer or administrative judge and not the elected city commission. Commissioner Francis Suarez sponsored the legislation in an effort to keep politics out of procurements. Commissioners on Sept. 8 established a process for the adjudication of bid protests by a hearing officer, setting rules for hearing officer appointments and duties, procedures and so on. The city may now create a pool of potential adjudicators, with first preference to appellate judges, followed by former state judges or a lawyer in good standing with the Florida Bar for a minimum of 10 years with experience in civil law. These hearing officers would be appointed by the city and have authority to resolve bid protests.

SOUTHERN COMFORT: County commissioners have approved road improvements in South Miami-Dade County. Florida City will see improvements in the area of Southwest 344th Street between US 1 and 172nd Avenue. Work will include filling and paving the existing canal in order to add lanes. Southwest 328th (Lucy) Street be widened from two to four lanes. Improvements were also approved along Southwest 152nd Street between 157th and 147th avenues, which will also be widened from two to four lanes. Work in both areas will include raised medians, sidewalks, curb and gutters, bicycle paths, continuous storm drainage system, signalization, pavement markings and signage, and decorative lighting. Located primarily in District 9, which Dennis Moss represents, the projects are intended to support economic development and improve traffic mobility.

CRIME DROPS: Violent crimes in areas protected by the Miami-Dade Police Department fell 7.69% in the first seven months of this calendar year from the comparable period of 2015, a report from the mayor’s office last week shows. Non-violent crimes decreased 5.62% in the period. Among violent crimes, homicides decreased 10.2%, forcible sex offenses rose 6.94%, robberies declines 16.49% and aggravated assaults fell 6.25%. Cities with police forces compile their own statistics.

HOSPITAL TOWER NAMED: County commissioners unanimously approved naming the new hospital tower at the planned Jackson West campus in honor of architect and developer José Milton. The José Milton Foundation is to donate $10 million to the Jackson Health Foundation in support of programs and facilities at the new campus, where the Public Health Trust seeks to develop a 100-bed acute care hospital, adult and pediatric emergency room, children’s outpatient clinic and medical office buildings in Doral.