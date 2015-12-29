Marilyn Holifield: Corporate attorney advocates also for education, arts
Written by Susan Danseyar on December 29, 2015
When Marilyn Holifield was growing up, she thought she was going to be a pianist, a poet or a writer.
During her senior year of college, one of her older brothers suggested that she at least consider law school and urged her to apply to Harvard Law School. She did, was accepted and survived her first semester. After all that work, she told herself it was too late to turn back.
Today, Ms. Holifield is a partner at Holland & Knight, where she has been working since 1981 as a litigator with a special emphasis on representing corporate clients. Her practice includes employment, business litigation, corporate governance, trade secrets, class action and protection of intellectual property.
Her list of awards and affiliations is long and impressive, including the National Bar Association’s Gertrude E. Rush Award in 2012, which she believes she received as an acknowledgement for being the first black female partner at a major law firm in Florida and over the years making contributions to the legal profession as well as to the community.
Ms. Holifield loves her work and involvement in the community through roles such as co-chair of the Pérez Art Museum Miami ambassadors for African art and a trustee of University of Miami as well as her alma mater, Swarthmore College.
She said she brings all of these into play because she’s an advocate for education at all levels and tries to promote access to it through the arts and as well as through public service. In return for her civic involvement, Ms. Holifield said she benefits, becoming inspired by the students who matriculate at these universities. These students are our future, she said, and looking at what many of them will become reinforces her optimism.
Miami Today reporter Susan Danseyar interviewed Ms. Holifield at Holland & Knight.
DANE CLARK
January 23, 2016 at 1:18 am
MS HOLIFIELD, I WATCHED THE INTERVIEW THE SEVEN SISTERS ONLINE first let me say the interview was great I really enjoyed it . I never heard of SWARTMORE COLLEGE I was searching the web for a girl I knew as a small boy when my family was station in Fayetteville N.C. over 50 years ago I haven’t seen or heard from her but I never forgot her so I decided for a very long time to locate her just to see how life was with her I searched her name KAREN SIMMONS and up pops BLACK LIBERATION 1969 SO I start reading about the life on campus in the 60s I enjoyed the video much better listen to all of you with so much education and knowledge it was a pleasure so I found you on face book I do not know if this is the same KAREN SIMMONS but it was certainly worth the search and yes the seven sisters paved the way for diversity at SWARTMORE COLLEGE. THANK YOU , DANE CLARK
Marilyn Holifield
January 25, 2016 at 3:25 pm
Thank you Dane Clark for your message.
I don’t know if it’s the same Karen Simmons that was your childhood friend. In any case, I appreciate your taking the time learn about our efforts at Swarthmore and to comment.
Best regards,
Marilyn Holifield