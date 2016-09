Filming in Miami: December 31, 2015

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on December 29, 2015

These film permits were issued last week by the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory & Economic Resources’ Office of Film and Entertainment, (305) 375-3288; the Miami Mayor’s Office of Film, Arts & Entertainment, (305) 860-3823; and the Miami Beach Office of Arts, Culture and Entertainment-Film and Print Division, (305) 673-7070.

Matador Content LLC. Los Angeles. Real Women of Telenovelas. Miami Beach citywide, Unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

Matador Content LLC. Los Angeles. The Plug (pilot). Countywide.

Raw TV. London. Someone Like Me. Florida City, Tamiami Park.

Joy Collective Ltd. Brooklyn. B-Roll. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

Miami News Net Inc. Miami. DCF Recruitment Project. Miami-Dade County Children’s Courthouse.

Minty Fresh Digital. San Francisco. CEO. Miami Beach citywide.

Joseph Ponthieux. Leesville. Portfolio Photo Shoot. Crandon Park Beach.

N House Productions. Miami. Carters. Countywide.

Select Services Inc. Miami. Geox. Miami Beach citywide.

Miami Daylight Studios. Miami Beach. Aspex. Hobie Beach.

First Option Productions Inc. Miami Beach. Winners Canada. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

PR Design Co. Inc. New York. Parke & Ronen. Countywide.

Sunrise Production Rentals LLC. Miami Beach. Italian Magazine. Countywide, Miami Beach citywide.

American Structural Corporate. Hialeah. Untitled. Miami-Dade County Children Courthouse.