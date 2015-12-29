Classified Ads

Advertisement

Written by Miami Today on December 29, 2015

COACHING

New Year – New You Find the courage to live a life true to yourself – not the life others expect of you FREE CONSULTATION 786-475-7766 L Houston, Certified Professional Life Coach

CORPORATE OPERATIONS MANAGER

Corporate Operations Manager for hotel management company located in Miami, FL. 4 yrs. Exp. In job offered or related field. Send resume to: River Park Hotel & Suites, Inc., 555 NE 15th Street, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33132.